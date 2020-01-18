Metadium Price Tops $0.0035 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Metadium token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Bytex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin. Metadium has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $65,744.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.02778974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00200183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00131684 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bytex, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.