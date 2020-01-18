Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $719,659.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00004382 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC and Bitfinex. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $30.26 million and approximately $719,659.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,416,541 coins and its circulating supply is 77,416,437 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, RightBTC, QBTC, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Coinsuper, Bit-Z and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

