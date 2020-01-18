Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005397 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $20.33 and $33.94. Metronome has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $127,794.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.02995972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00202252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,645,831 coins and its circulating supply is 10,121,582 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $20.33, $13.77, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

