MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.17 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 2.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.56.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

