Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,177,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,314,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.91. The company has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

