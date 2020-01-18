Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. 50,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,592. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,842. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 118,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.