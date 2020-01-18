MINDOL (MIN) Price Up 0.7% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. MINDOL has a total market cap of $492.16 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00031614 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.01126484 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000760 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

