MINDOL (MIN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.88 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $535.91 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can now be bought for $3.15 or 0.00035391 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.72 or 0.01245253 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000928 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000254 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

