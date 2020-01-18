Minereum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $242.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $62,140.00 and $242.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.02862285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00199399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00133419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,910,426 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

