Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 15.2%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) shares shot up 15.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $21.58, 314,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 281,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). On average, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

