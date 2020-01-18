Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 350.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Walt Disney by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Shares of DIS opened at $144.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

