Mizuho Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Neutral

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Mizuho cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other news, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at $615,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,537 shares of company stock worth $2,747,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,051 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,699,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 410,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 393,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,663,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

