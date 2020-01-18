MNPCoin (MNP) Price Up 30% This Week

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One MNPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. During the last week, MNPCoin has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. MNPCoin has a total market cap of $14,435.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.57 or 0.02806771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00201026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00131225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MNPCoin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro . MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

MNPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

