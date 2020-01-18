Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 122,589 Shares

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 8th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 603 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $9,684.18.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 14,781 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $227,331.78.

MNTA opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTA. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 46,769 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: Buy Rating

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit