Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 122,589 Shares

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 603 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $9,684.18.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 14,781 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $227,331.78.

MNTA opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTA. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 46,769 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.