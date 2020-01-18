Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,207,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after purchasing an additional 387,395 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,948,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

