Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Monolith has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $27,535.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001623 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Ethfinex. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $520.93 or 0.05837415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026612 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00032773 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00128447 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.