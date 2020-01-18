MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Get MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of MONOY opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (MONOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.