Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) a €31.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OSR. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.42 ($43.52).

FRA:OSR opened at €45.85 ($53.31) on Tuesday. Osram Licht has a fifty-two week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a fifty-two week high of €79.42 ($92.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.55.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

