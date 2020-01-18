Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Top Pick” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 154.38 ($2.03) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion and a PE ratio of -5.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

