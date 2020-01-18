Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.70

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $11.94. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 74,080 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $717.72 million and a PE ratio of 28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.70.

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Morguard Corporation purchased 140,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,620,135.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,566,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,392,528.58.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

