Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

MORF stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 71,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,717. Morphic has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,136,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,928,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,614,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

