Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 56,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,912. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

