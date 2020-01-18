Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.63. 370,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit