Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.63. 370,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.