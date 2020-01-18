Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Mueller Industries an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

MLI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,083. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Mueller Industries’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,032.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $479,893.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,638.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,687 shares of company stock worth $2,241,558 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $498,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 608,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $961,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 96.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 237,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

