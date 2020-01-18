Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.32, 5,001,799 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 2,191,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after buying an additional 1,095,185 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,868,000 after buying an additional 628,776 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,900,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

