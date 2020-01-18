Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Now Covered by Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.73.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,906,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,281. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.90. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 16,795.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,018 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $7,393,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

