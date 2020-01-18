National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.35.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 2,310,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,697. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after acquiring an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

