Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.61

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.61 and traded as high as $10.37. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1,942 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $228.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 169,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10,328.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

