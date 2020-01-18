NavCoin (NAV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $194,539.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. NavCoin has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $194,539.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00001098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003912 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00025799 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,145,277 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, cfinex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.