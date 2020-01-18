Nebulas Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.15 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $22.86 million and $4.15 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00004940 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Huobi, OKEx and BCEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.05762534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,115,386 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, Neraex, Allcoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

