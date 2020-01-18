Neo Reaches Market Cap of $854.74 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $12.12 or 0.00135881 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Koinex, COSS and Ovis. Neo has a total market cap of $854.74 million and approximately $647.69 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.02797343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00200762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Ovis, Liquid, BitForex, Gate.io, Livecoin, Bitbns, OKEx, COSS, TDAX, CoinEx, LBank, Huobi, Exrates, CoinEgg, BCEX, Allcoin, Bittrex, CoinBene, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Tidebit, Coinsuper, Koinex, Bitinka, Coinrail, Upbit, ZB.COM, BigONE, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Bibox, DragonEX, BitMart and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.