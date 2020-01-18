NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Downgraded to Sell at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NESTE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. 12,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

