NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Downgraded to Sell at Nordea Equity Research

Jan 18th, 2020

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NESTE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. 12,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

About NESTE OYJ/ADR

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

