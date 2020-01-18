NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Henri P. Richard Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in NetApp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in NetApp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

