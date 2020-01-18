Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $374.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,969,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,858. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.86. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.