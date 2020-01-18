Netrum (NTR) Achieves Market Cap of $151,971.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 140.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Netrum has a total market cap of $151,971.00 and $91.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netrum has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006172 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003609 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins.



Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

