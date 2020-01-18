Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56,276.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $81,516.00 and $56,276.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $516.33 or 0.05794715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026755 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033798 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.