NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXTC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NextCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NXTC traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 230,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. NextCure has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,032,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,967,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextCure (NXTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit