NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Get NextCure alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXTC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NextCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NXTC traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 230,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. NextCure has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,032,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,967,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextCure (NXTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.