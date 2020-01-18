NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.69.

NYSE:NEE opened at $253.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $171.74 and a 1-year high of $253.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

