Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Nike by 1,809.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,378,000 after buying an additional 648,944 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Nike by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $163.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.