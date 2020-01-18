Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,288 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

VRTX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $3,188,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,622.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,148 shares of company stock valued at $71,313,185. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.