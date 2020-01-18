Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

