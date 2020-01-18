Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Prudential Financial by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 163,596 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 209.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. 2,501,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,714. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

