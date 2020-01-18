Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.57 Million Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $19,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.55. 1,725,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

