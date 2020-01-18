Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $87.76 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,239,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,475 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $87,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,896,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,895,740. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

