Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.99. 537,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,808. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

