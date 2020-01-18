Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $20,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,937,000 after purchasing an additional 895,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 18,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,229,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,355 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,792,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,765,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $89.73. 4,474,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,692. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $68.69 and a one year high of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

