Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 863 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $17,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 87,471 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 74,049 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,087,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 309,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,810,000 after purchasing an additional 259,900 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGN shares. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.90.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,641. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

