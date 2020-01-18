Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $25,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.08. 1,170,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,153. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $279.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

