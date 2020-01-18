Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,204 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $5,537,887.14. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of COF traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $105.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

