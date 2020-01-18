NKN Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. NKN has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN token can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, Switcheo Network and Bitrue. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NKN alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.02933629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00201576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135363 BTC.

NKN Token Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,666,666 tokens. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org

Buying and Selling NKN

NKN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bitrue, Gate.io, LATOKEN, BCEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.